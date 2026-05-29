Thu Sched-Fri Scores

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2026 at 6:50am

Yesterday in baseball, Calhoun held off Carrollton 3-0 at Calhoun. Pittsfield was dumped by Williamsville 7-3. Liberty clipped Payson 7-3 and will play Routt Saturday.

JHS boys tennis team competes at the Illinois State tournament in Palatine today.

The boys state track and field meet will be held at Eastern today. Sophomore Darren Henry will compete in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. He is joined in the high jump and long jump by freshman Carlito Mitchell.

Sophomore Jeremiah Jackson competes in the 110 hurdles. And, JHS will have relay teams in three races..4 by 100, 4 by 200, and 4 by 800. Jackson finished 1st in the hurdles at the sectional, and Henry won the high jump while Mitchell finished 2nd.

Also today, Pleasant Plains and Williamsville battle it out in soccer at Rochester.

Carrollton plays Okawville for the sectional title in softball at Calhoun. Triopia plays Illini Bluffs at Triopia.