Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on March 20, 2026 at 5:50am

Yesterday, the JHS soccer team stopped North Mac 3-1. Pleasant Plains shut out Mattoon 6-0. Auburn blasted Southeast 10-2.

In baseball, Routt held off Briarcrest Christian 1-0 in Memphis. Payson dropped West Central 4-3. QND hammered Western 10-0. Havana shut out Rushville Industry 10-0.

In softball, West Central clipped Payson 7-4. Triopia blanked Illini West 6-0. Beardstown held off Western 10-3. Litchfield stopped GNW 5-2. Carlinville defeated Calhoun 4-3. Carrollton is at Gillespie.Lincoln beat Porta/AC 6-1. Springfield dropped New Berlin 7-2. Pleasant Plains shut down Rochester 5-0. Staunton over Auburn 11-7. Athens lit up North Mac 26-3. Liberty thumped Brown County 12-1.

The Illinois College baseball team hosts the University of Wisconsin at Platteville today.

The JHS baseball team meets Riverdale at 4 at the Future Champions Jamboree. And, the JHS softball team hosts Dekalb at 5 at the Jamboree.

On the area baseball schedule today, West Central welcomes Liberty. Porta/AC goes to Cuba. Pleasant Plains heads for East Moline. GNW welcomes in Piasa Southwestern. Pittsfield plays Ottawa Marquette at the Jamboree. Pleasant Plains meets North Clay.

In softball, GNW hosts Pawnee. Carrollton goes to Pittsfield. West Central welcomes in Liberty.