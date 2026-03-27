Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 5:59am

Yesterday, JHS blanked Beardstown in soccer 7-0. Auburn fell to Greenville 1-0. North Mac shut down Lincoln 4-0.

In baseball, West Central held off GNW 7-2. New Berlin hammered Litchfield 13-2. Pleasant Plains was edged by Belleville East 5-4 and lost to Harrisburg 13-5. North Mac stopped Athens 4-2.

In softball, GNW rolled over West Central 13-2. Beardstown ripped North Greene 17-1. Havana beat Lewistown 6-1. Porta/AC stomped North Mac 21-0. Rushville Industry stopped Payson 12-2. Griggsville Perry slipped past Mendon Unity 10-7.

Today in baseball, JHS hosts Morris in the Future champions Jamboree at 6:20.

Elsewhere, Routt heads for Pawnee. West Central is at Triopia. Carrollton plays at Auburn. Western plays at Louisiana.

In softball,West Central heads for Triopia. North Greene welcomes Payson. Porta/AC is home for Springfield. Auburn hosts Carlinville. Western travels to Calhoun. New Berin/Franklin/Waverly hosts Belleville West.

In soccer, Auburn travels to Lincoln. North Mac welcomes Greenville.