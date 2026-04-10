Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2026 at 6:53am

In baseball in the area yesterday, Routt edged Calhoun 6-5. West Central fell to Brown County 11-2. GNW blasted North Greene 15-1. Porta/AC stopped Riverton 7-0. Auburn was ten runned by Pleasant Plains 13-3. Liberty ripped Barry 24-2. Havana plays at Cuba.

In softball, GNW lost to North Greene 8-6. Carrollton hammered Pleasant Hill 18-2. Porta/AC blasted Riverton 24-1. Pittsfield crushed Payson 16-1. Pleasant Plains rolled Auburn 16-3.

The JHS soccer team shut down the Decatur Co-op 9-0 yesterday afternoon. Auburn held off Stanford Olympia 5-2.

Jacksonville is set to play baseball at Athens today.

Elsewhere, Routt welcomes SHG. Beardstown plays at Barry. Porta/AC hosts Lena Winslow.

The JHS softball team goes to Pittsfield.

Around the area, Carrollton welcomes West Hancock. New Berlin goes to West Hancock. Auburn heads for Lincolnwood.

In soccer, The JHS girls’ track and field team competes at Troy Triad.

The Illinois College men’s golf team continues play at the Rail.