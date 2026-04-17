Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2026 at 6:25am

We broadcast from Winchester yesterday, Triopia Trojans knocked off West Central 10-6.

In baseball in the area yesterday, Routt slipped past Carrollton 5-4. Auburn was defeated by Williamsville 13-5.. Pleasant Plains held off Porta/AC 12-2. North Mac was downed by Staunton 6-5.

In softball, Routt was ripped by Carrollton 26-0. Triopia rolled over West Central 11-1. GNW blasted Griggsville Perry 20-5. Maroa Forsyth stomped New Berlin 13-2. Calhoun dropped Pleasant Hill 12-2 Auburn was ripped by Wiliamsville 16-2. Rushville Industry stopped West Prairie 8-2. North Mac was blanked by Carlinville 11-0.

The JHS soccer team lost to Williamsville 4-0.

Jacksonville plays baseball in Bartonville later today.

Elsewhere in baseball, Beardstown welcomes Bushnell Prairie City. Calhoun welcomes Jersey High. Havana plays at Brown County. Carrollton welcomes Hamilton and North Fulton. GNW entertains Bunker Hill. Springfield comes to Pleasant Plains. Pittsfield goes to QND. Western is at Rushville.

The JHS softball team travels to Porta.

Elsewhere, Marquette Catholic plays at Calhoun.

The boys track and field team is at the Granite City Invitational.