Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2026 at 7:04am

Greenfield-Northwestern lost to West Central 6-1.

Elsewhere, JHS ripped Lanphier 10-0, Routt blew up Barry 23-3. Carrollton defeated Calhoun 10-3. Porta/AC came back against Williamsville 10-9. Payson rolled Rushville Industry 12-5. New Berlin tripped Athens 5-3. QND thumped Beardstown 12-3.

In softball, Calhoun stomped Carrollton 12-2. West Central was blasted by GNW 17-6. Porta AC was blanked by Williamsville 10-0. Athens clipped New Berlin 10-3. Brown County rolled Griggsville Perry 7-2. Western held off Payson 5-3. Beardstown held off West Prairie 9-1.

In soccer, St Teresa downed Auburn 9-0. North Mac tied Hillsboro 1-1.

The JHS track and field girls team competes at the Glenwood Titan Invitational.

Baseball today finds GNW at Lincolnwood. West Hancock goes to Brown County. Pittsfield plays in Jerseyville. Pleasant Plains entertains Macomb. Porta/AC travels to Tri City.

In softball, Brown County hosts Calhoun. Carrollton welcomes in Williamsville. Auburn travels to GNW.

In soccer, Auburn hosts Southwestern. Athens goes to Beardstown.

The IC men’s tennis team is at the Midwest Conference Tournament in Wisconsin. And, the track and field teams are at the Drake Relays.