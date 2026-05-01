Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2026 at 7:00am

Yesterday afternoon, Lanphier came to Jacksonville to play the Crimsons, and lost 10-0.

Around the area, Routt fell to Quincy 5-3. West Central ripped North Greene 15-0. Carrollton was blanked by Brown County 10-0. Auburn was throttled by Maroa Forsyth 11-1. Porta/AC fought off Stanford Olympia 13-8. Williamsville slipped past Pleasant Plains 5-2.

In softball, Athens tripped up Jacksonville 10-1. Routt was blanked by Griggsville Perry 10-0. Calhoun defeated GNW 6-2. Carrollton hammered Brown County 19-2. QND edged Beardstown 4-2. Gillespie shut down North Mac 17-2. Williamsville crushed Pleasant Plains 16-0. Riverton was stopped by New Berlin 10-3. Stanford Olympia bounced Porta/AC 16-5.

North Mac was blanked by Litchfield in soccer 7-0.

The JHS boys’ tennis team downed SHG 5-4.

We have a rare Friday afternoon baseball game this afternoon on WEAI. It’s a crosstown rival game..as JHS comes to Routt. The pregame starts at 4:15.

In other action, Liberty goes to Brown County. Carrollton hosts Jerseyville. Calhoun plays at Father McGivney. GNW welcomes Western to Palmyra. Beardstown heads to Porta.

In softball action, Brown County heads to Barry. Beardstown is at Camp Point.

In soccer, JHS plays at the Bettendorf Tournament. Auburn welcomes in Riverton. Williamsville heads to Pleasant Plains.

The JHS track and field teams participate in the Williamsville Don Williams Invitational.

The Illinois College baseball team goes to Grinnell, and the softball plays two at Monmouth.