Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on May 15, 2026 at 6:58am

Triopia lost a close game to New Berlin in baseball yesterday 2-1.

Elsewhere, Southwestern stopped Carrollton 11-9. Rushville Industry tripped South Fulton 7-5. Calhoun dropped GNW 13-3. Brown County lost to Illini West 14-6

In softball, JHS dropped Carlinville 17-6. In other action, Calhoun fell to Southwestern 7-4. Carrollton was blanked by Jersey High 8-0. New Berlin held off GNW 10-6. North Greene was shut out by Litchfield 2-0. Liberty lost to Pittsfield 2-0. Porta/AC lost to Havana 3-2. Pleasant Plains hammered Springfield 15-3.

Auburn downed Pana in soccer 6-1.

The Illinois College softball team lost in 12 innings to the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosk in St Louis at the Division Three regionals. The IC men’s and women’s track and field teams compete at Augustana.

On the baseball schedule today, Routt goes to Pleasant Plains. West Central hosts Camp Point. Triopia heads for Pittsfield. Brown County goes to Rushville. Lincoln plays at North Mac. Auburn hosts Litchfield.

On the softball side of things, Calhoun welcomes Gillespie. Pleasant Plains heads for Beardstown. Pleasant Hill goes to Mendon Unity. Pittsfield welcomes Western. Porta/AC stays home for Delavan.

The JHS boys’ tennis team hosts the CS8 meet at the Illinois College and YMCA tennis courts.