Thu Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on February 20, 2026 at 5:36am

We had two games on the air last night.

Routt dumped Mendon Unity 65-46.

On WEAI, we were at North Greene, where GNW held off the Spartans 60-57.

Around the area, Calhoun stomped Griggsville Perry 56-27. Pittsfield stopped Liberty 62-57. Lanphier lost at Rock Island 72-64. MacArthur blasted Champaign Centennial 80-66.

In girls’ post season regional title games, Nokomis stopped Carrollton 44-35 at Greenfield. Athens was thumped Brown County at Lewistown 58-24. Havana rolled West Prairie at Havana 56-26.

At the 2A level, Porta/AC advanced, beating Macomb 46-32 at Farmington. New Berlin/South County’s season ended with a thud, losing to Pleasant Plains at Rochester 56-11.

JHS has two wrestlers at the state boys’ meet at Champaign today. Dashawn Armstrong and Jordan Kholian will compete. Armstrong advanced out of the first round yesterday.

The schedule in the area gets a little skinnier for boys basketball tonight. We have one game on our broadcast schedule. South County plays at Triopia tonight on WEAI. The pregame show starts about 7:10.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains travels to Athens. Payson is at Barry. Beardstown hosts Southeastern. Calhoun welcomes Roxana. Porta/AC heads for Stanford Olympia. North Mac travels to Southwestern. Lincoln welcomes Champaign Central. Morton plays at Normal U High. Rochester stays home for Columbia.

In girls post season, Triopia plays West Central at Bluffs for the regional title.