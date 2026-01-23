Thur Scores-Friday Action

By Gary Scott on January 23, 2026 at 5:52am

The JHS girls lost on the road to Jersey High in Jerseyville last night 52-23.

Around the area, South County/New Berlin was rolled by Triopia 46-29. West Central stopped North Greene 71-25. Western downed Beardstown 38-25. Havana tripped Camp Point 58-22. Brown County blasted Rushville Industry 65-35. Pittsfield lost to Louisiana 63-52. Auburn held off Edinburg 62-39. North Mac fought off Mount Olive 43-35.

In boys’ action, Glenwood held off Father McGivney 48-36. In the city tournament, Southeast lost to Springfield 69-45 after Lanphier fell to SHG 41-50.

The JHS wrestling team downed Lincoln and Rochester on Senior Night at the JHS west gym. JHS finished the season in second place behind Glenwood in the conference.

Tonight, the North Greene game with Brown County has been postponed. Tonight, we will hear the JHS Granite City game from the Jersey Winter classic at 6 on WEAI, with the pregame at 5:45.

That will be followed by Triopia against West Central at Bluffs, which we may join in progress.

On WLDS, we are at the Routt Dome, where Calhoun comes calling. The pregame show should start about 7.

Around the area, South County hosts Calvary. Liberty plays at Griggsville Perry. GNW welcomes in Wood River East Alton. New Berlin hosts Athens. Rushville Industry entertains Payson. Havana is home for Bushnell Prairie City. Liberty goes to Griggsville Perry. Western travels to Southeastern. Pleasant Plains heads for Maroa Forsyth.

In the Springfield city tournament, Southeast plays Lanphier, and SHG meets Springfield High. Around the CS8, MacArthur travels to Mahomet Seymour. Eisenhower welcomes in Edwardsville.

The JHS J’Ettes compete in the IHSA sectional at Herrin.