Thurs Scores-Fri Sched

By Gary Scott on January 16, 2026 at 5:41am

Last night from Bluffs, fans saw the first upsets at the tournament. Action begins with GNW surprised Carlinville 59-54, Triopia slipped past Carrollton 66-65, and Routt reached the title game with a 62-50 win.

Last night at Lincoln Land in the Sangamon County Tournament, Pleasant Plains downed Auburn 44-35, Williamsville edged New Berlin 38-37, and Pawnee surprised Athens 32-31.

Elsewhere, MacArthur ripped Southeast 72-43.

In girls action, at North Greene, West Central held off Calhoun 50-37.

Around the area, Mendon Unity stopped Carrollton 55-51. Brown County rolled over Lewistown 62-29. New Berlin-South County defeated Lincolnwood 37-30. Pleasant Plains thumped Illini Central 61-32.Pittsfield dropped Athens 53-47. Porta/AC blasted Riverton 45-17. Camp Point was edged by Rushville 48-47.

The JHS wrestling team defeated both Decatur schools.

Tonight, we are back at Bluffs for three more games. We start with the two 5th place bracket semi final games….South County and Liberty at 5:30, followed by Porta/AC and West Central. We will close the night with the Staunton game with Calhoun. The pregame on WEAI , starts at 5:15.

Meanwhile, JHS heads back to Decatur to play Eisenhower tonight. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame about 6:30.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains takes on Pawnee for the consolation title at the Sangamon County Tournament at 5, followed by Calvary and New Berlin for 3rd, and the title game between Riverton and Williamsville.

Elsewhere, Beardstown hosts Rushville Industry goes to Beardstown. In CS8 play, Lanphier plays at Glenwood, North Mac hosts Rochester, and Springfield slides over to meet SHG.

In girls’ action, South County/New Berlin is at Athens, and Beardstown hosts Rushville Industry.

The JHS wrestling team is at Quincy for an invitational meet.