Thursday Afternoon

By Gary Scott on May 9, 2024 at 6:25am

Yesterday in baseball, we were back at Future champions Field, but the Southeast-JHS baseball game was canceled due to rain.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains was shut out by Lincoln 6-0, and Brown County fell to Illini West 16-5.

In softball, the Routt JHS was postponed to Monday, New Berlin-South County lost to Athens 8-1, Beardstown beat Mendon Unity 8-3, and Western fell to Payson 4-1.

We have baseball on the air this afternoon. We will travel to New Berlin where New Berlin-South County hosts Triopia. The pregame show will start about 4:15.

Elsewhere, JHS will be at Southeast, Routt heads to Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield is at North Greene, Carrollton heads out to Southwestern, GNW will welcome Calhoun, Porta/AC will be at Nokomis, Auburn hosts Lincoln, and Rushville Industry stays home for South Fulton.

In softball, Routt stays home for Beardstown, Carrollton entertains Jersey High, Auburn heads to Buffalo Tri City, Pleasant Plains travels to Springfield High, North Mac will bring Southwestern to town, Porta/AC is on the road to Havana, Pittsfield hosts Liberty, and Pleasant Hill heads for Southeastern.

JHS welcomes in Decatur schools in soccer.

The JHS girls’ track and field team competes in Bethalto to sectional competition. The JHS boys’ compete at the CS8 meet in Springfield.