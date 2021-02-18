Thursday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 18, 2021 at 7:02am

Jacksonville is now at 500 on the season.

The Crimsons lost on the road to Springfield 60-36.

South County was tripped by Triopia at Bill Wall Gym in Jacksonville 46-33.

Elsewhere, West Central downed Payson there 60-49, SHG defeated Glenwood 41-28, Pleasant Plains fell to Riverton 53-47, and Rushville Industry was stopped by Southeastern 75-60..

In girls’ action, JHS lost to Springfield High 62-25, West Central fell to Porta/AC 45-38, and Brown County thumped Rushville Industry 61-31.

Tonight on WEAI, we are at Triopia. We will carry the basketball game with Beardstown, starting with the pre-game show about 7:15 PM

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Mt Olive, and Carrollton heads for Griggsville Perry.

In girls’ action, Routt welcomes North Greene, Brown county travels to Calhoun, and Porta/AC is at Riverton.