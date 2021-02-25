Thursday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 25, 2021 at 6:46am

Last night in boys’ basketball action, North Greene lost to Pawnee 55-52, Calhoun beat Brussels 44-27, New Berlin fell to Lincoln 35-18, and Western stopped Pleasant Hill 47-20.

The JHS girls fell to Riverton 43-30, Routt beat Triopia 60-24, Calhoun dropped Pleasant Hill 71-29 and North Greene held off South County 61-50.

In boys’ action tonight, WEAI will carry a makeup game at Triopia, where Greenfield Northwestern comes to call. Pre-game show starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Griggsville Perry hosts Payson.

In girls’ action tonight, Routt goes to Calhoun, West Central plays at Pittsfield, Triopia plays at Brown County, Carrollton heads for Pleasant Hill, and North Greene goes south to play at Greenfield.