Thursday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 4, 2021 at 7:22am

Last night in boys’ action, Routt beat Calhoun 54-36, Griggsville Perry upended Camp Point 34-30, and Brussels defeated North Greene 49-41.

In girls’ action, Routt Catholic fell to SHG 48-35, Calhoun dropped Beardstown 43-33, North Greene lost to South Fork 52-50, and Triopia downed Pawnee 41-26.

In boys’ action tonight, Beardstown hosts Midwest Central, Pittsfield is at Mendon Unity, and Carrollton welcomes Brussels.

In girls’ basketball, Routt goes to Brown County, Calhoun comes to West Central, Triopia heads for North Greene, Greenfield Northwestern invites in Pleasant Hill, Pittsfield plays at Camp Point, and Carrollton heads south to Brussels.