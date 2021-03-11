Thursday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 11, 2021 at 6:51am

Triopia and North Mac advanced to the title game at Waverly last night.

The second set of games sets the finals in the 5th place bracket. Auburn thumped GNW 52-39, and New Berlin clipped Lincolnwood 47-24.

At Franklin, North Greene downed Lincolnwood JV 62-41, Carrollton beat Tri City 58-48. And, at Routt, Lutheran got past the New Berlin JV team 29-25 and Calvary dropped Edinburg 72-36.

In boys’ action, Porta/AC defeated Williamsville 54-47.

In girls’ action around the area tonight, Beardstown fell to Liberty 39-30, and North Greene slipped past Brussels 62-30.

The JHS swim team competes against Routt and Lincoln at the YMCA.

In boys’ basketball, Pittsfield welcomes Griggsville Perry.

Tonight, in girls’ basketball, Brussels visits Brown County, West Hancock hosts Pittsfield, South County heads for Bunker Hill, Triopia welcomes Lutheran, and West Central ends the season at Liberty.

The JHS boys’ soccer team goes to Quincy Notre Dame.