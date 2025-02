By Gary Scott on February 13, 2025 at 6:19am

Greenfield Northwestern will host West Central in Greenfield, now re-scheduled for Monday night. We will carry the game.

In girls’ action, Pleasant Plains welcomes Porta/AC today, moved from yesterday.

Tonight in boys’ basketball, Edinburg plays at Griggsville Perry.

In girls action, Triopia plays at Liberty, West Central goes to Beardstown, GNW stays home for Calvary, Auburn welcomes Riverton, and Nokomis visits North Mac.