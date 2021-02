By Gary Scott on February 5, 2021 at 7:03am

Last night, Beardstown fell to Quincy Notre Dame 55-53. Carrollton stopped Gillespie 54-41.

Tonight, we will be at the Routt Dome, where the Rockets welcome New Berlin. We will begin our broadcast about 7:15 on WEAI at 107.1 FM.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Brown County, Griggsville Perry heads for Western, Carlinville plays at Calhoun, SHG is at Riverton, and Triopia hosts Mendon Unity.

In girls’ action, North Greene goes to Pittsfield.