Thursday Night Action

By Gary Scott on September 26, 2025 at 9:32am

We were at the west gym at Jacksonville High School last night for volleyball between the Crimson and Glenwood. Glenwood won in two sets 25-22, 25-12.

Elsewhere, Routt rolled over Lutheran 25-13, 25-8…..West Central lost to Beardstown in three games, Triopia defeated Havana in three sets, South County fell to Bunker Hill, Carrollton swept Brown County, Pittsfield dropped North Greene, Athens defeated Porta/AC, Williamsville stopped Auburn, and Pleasant Plains downed Stanford Olympia.

The JHS girls tennis team rolled past Quincy Notre Dame 8-1.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains lost to SHG 1-0. Beardstown beat Lincoln 7-1. North Mac was thumped by Hillsboro 7-1.

Routt was 4th, and South County second in a boys golf meet at Terry Park.