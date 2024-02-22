Thursday Post Season

By Gary Scott on February 22, 2024 at 6:27am

The finals are set for boys’ regional action for Friday night.

We were at the Glenwood regional last night, where JHS lost to Rochester in Chatham in the 4th meeting this season. Rochester got revenge for the three earlier losses, winning 58-47.

Routt went triple overtime to upset Griggsville Perry in New Berlin 55-53.

Meanwhile, from Liberty, West Central eliminated Liberty 43-13, and South County ended Triopia’s season 37-21.

Action in the first game from Chatham saw Glenwood stop Taylorville 52-31.

At New Berlin, New Berlin’s season ended with a Calvary win 61-48.

Greenfield Northwestern was upset by Metro East Lutheran 75-64. Rushville Industry lost to Camp Point 56-50. At Carrollton, Calhoun held down North Greene 57-38, Carrollton went triple overtime to upset Lincolnwood 50-44.

In the North Mac regional, Auburn defeated North Mac 59-42.

Pleasant Plains stopped Pittsfield 57-47 at Warsaw. Porta/AC was tripped by Riverton at Athens 46-30, and by Williamsville eliminated QND 49-26.

At the 3A level, SHG upset Lincoln 57-48, and Lanphier stopped Southeast 53-31.

The girls wrestling state tournament begins today at Illinois State.

Jacksonville junior Alexis Seymour takes aim at the 120 pound title and owns a 27-3 record.

Auburn/New Berlin has three wrestlers competing in 1A. Jasmine Brown wrestles at 115, Jadyn Perry at 145, and Heaven Workman at 170.