Thursday Results

By Gary Scott on December 29, 2023 at 6:57am

After two days of no upsets, there were four in the Waverly Tournament action yesterday.

Auburn 63-South County 45 West Central 45-New Berlin 25 Athens 48-Routt 44

GNW 44-Triopia 32 Lutheran 61-Lincolnwood 56 Edinburg 75-North Mac 62

Jacksonville won two games yesterday at Taylorville…57-42 over Rochester, and 68-36 over Galesburg.

At Macomb yesterday, Pittsfield fell to A Town 42-34, followed by Brown County’s loss to Macomb 78-32.

At the State Farm Classic, SHG downed Mahomet Seymour 65-60.

At Williamsville Holiday Tournament, Havana fell to Tremont 58-34, Porta downed Roankoe Benson 54-41, and Beardstown held off Dee Mack 57-48.

The JHS girls were beaten by Sullivan 54-38, and lost to Charleston 44-31 at Mattoon.

In the Lady Tiger Classic, Rushville Industry dropped Roanoke Benson 50-34, Havana beat Triopia 37-22, Athens beat Beardstown 56-44, Pittsfield fought off Pleasant Hill 51-31, Carrollton stopped West Central 45-36, and Illini Bluffs rolled Brown County 52-30.

Action at Carlinville has the Calhoun boys beating Bunker Hill 50-39. On the girls’ side, Calhoun stopped Gillespie 48-39, South County downed Lincolnwood 44-26 and GNW edged Williamsville 37-32.

In other action, Glenwood held off Dyett 46-35 at Centralia, and Decatur MacArthur lost to O Fallon 57-37, Lincoln stopped Belleville East 40-27, and Champaign Central dropped Decatur Eisenhower 55-53 at Collinsville.