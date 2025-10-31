Thursday Results-Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 31, 2025 at 5:43am

Jacksonville put up a valiant fight last night, but lost in three sets to Springfield High at the bowl 25-14, 18-25, 25-19.

On WEAI, we were in Winchester, where Triopia fought hard, but came up short in three sets losing in three games to Southeastern 25-14, 18-25, 25-19.

At Greenfield, it’s Calhoun clipped Carrollton in three games. Mendon Unity rolled over Liberty at Rushville.

At the 2A level, Pleasant Plains swept Macomb in two sets.

There are two football playoff games slated for tonight involving CS-8 teams.

Normal U High will be on the road to Washington for a 7 PM game tonight. Rochester hosts Taylorville tonight at 7.

The Illinois College volleyball team tonight plays at Cornell College in Iowa.