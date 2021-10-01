Thursday Results

By Benjamin Cox on October 1, 2021 at 5:23am

In volleyball last night, Routt headed to Winchester and won 25-16, 25-22.

Elsewhere, Triopia dropped Griggsville-Perry, South County held off Pawnee, Calhoun lost to Brown County, Pittsfield slipped by Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton was unable to stop New Berlin, Beardstown lost to Liberty, Pleasant Plains took down Springfield-Lutheran, and Rushville-Industry beat West Hancock.

Illinois College Men’s and Women’s Cross Country head to Rock Island for the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational. Women’s Volleyball is on the road to Waukesha, Wisconsin to face Carroll University this evening.