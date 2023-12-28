Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on December 28, 2023 at 6:46am

Action starts a little later today at Waverly.

Lutheran opens against Lincolnwood at 11 this morning. WEAI will not carry that game, but we will carry the next two games. That involves Routt and Athens in the 5th place bracket, followed by the 2 PM game between South County and Auburn.

The evening session starts at 5 with North Mac and Edinburg. WEAI will carry the final two games…GNW and Triopia, followed by New Berlin and West Central.

Jacksonville High School opens play against Galesburg today at 12 noon on WLDS. The pregame show starts at 11:45 AM. JHS returns to play in one of the three games tonight, pending the early games. The earliest game would be at 5.

At Macomb today, Pittsfield plays A-Town at 4, followed by Brown County and Macomb.

At the State Farm Classic, SHG plays Mahomet Seymour at 2 today.

The JHS girls play Sullivan at 1, and Charleston at 4:30 at Mattoon.

Action today at Carlinville has the Calhoun boys playing Bunker Hill at 1:30. One the girls’ side, Calhoun plays Gillespie at noon and South County plays Lincolnwood and GNW meets Williamsville, both at 1:30.