Thursday Scores-Friday BBall

By Gary Scott on January 10, 2025 at 6:31am

In boys’ basketball, Routt slipped past Carrolton 46-42.

Triopia got past Pleasant Hill 75-71, Brown County slipped past Rushville Industry 63-58, Calhoun thumped Payson 60-42, and North Greene lost to Father McGivney 39-31.

In girls’ basketball last night, JHS lost to Auburn 56-33, GNW beat Edinburg 42-39 in overtime, North Mac was thumped by Gillespie 56-28, West Central was tripped by Liberty 50-42, Beardstown was throttled by QND 73-11, South County/New Berlin rolled Riverton 62-12, Havana rolled Williamsville 38-9, Pleasant Plains ripped Lincoln 50-31, and Pittsfield blasted Barry 69-41.

JHS wrestlers picked up dual wins over Camp Point and Routt.

We have one game on the road tonight on WEAI. Lanphier has forfeited tonight’s game in Springfield against JHS, after suspensions were handed down following a fight with Southeast earlier in the week. Southeast is also forfeiting to SHG.

We are at Franklin, weather permitting where South County hosts Auburn. The pregame show will start about 7:20 on WEAI.

Around the area, West Central goes to Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC welcomes in Midwest Central, Pittsfield is at QND, and North Mac welcomes Staunton.

In CS8 play, Springfield goes to Normal U, Rochester hosts Eisenhower, and Lincoln welcomes in Glenwood.