Thursday Scores-Friday Games

By Gary Scott on February 14, 2025 at 6:27am

In girls’ action, Pleasant Plains claimed the Sangamo Conference crown with a 43-35 win over Porta/AC.

In other girls action, Triopia fell to Liberty 42-33, West Central lost to Beardstown 44-34, GNW fell to Calvary 40-27, Auburn clipped Riverton 68-22, and Nokomis blew past North Mac 76-52.

Last night in boys’ basketball, Edinburg edged Griggsville Perry 53-51.

Tonight, we head to the JHS Bowl, where Jacksonville hosts Southeast. Our pregame show about 6:45 starts on WLDS.

On WEAI, we head to West Central, where North Greene comes calling. The pregame show begins about 7:20.

Around the area, GNW heads to Triopia, Routt plays at Brown County, New Berlin welcomes Riverton, Calhoun will play at Carrollton, Beardstown will head to Havana, Auburn entertains Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains travels to Stanford Olympia, North Mac welcomes Gillespie, Griggsville Perry stays home for Payson, and Pittsfield will be at Western.

In CS8 play, Springfield will be at Rochester, SHG will play at Normal U High, Lincoln plays at MacArthur, and Eisenhower stays in Decatur to play Glenwood.