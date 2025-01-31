Thursday Scores-Friday Games

By Gary Scott on January 31, 2025 at 6:33am

Action resumed at the Triopia Tournament last night. Beardstown fell to South County 64-35, and Carrollton ran past South Fulton 60-34. Triopia tripped Rushville Industry 55-45.

Elsewhere in boys action, GNW lost narrowly to Edinburg 70-65, Eisenhower rolled Southeast 67-33, and Porta/AC blasted Pittsfield 63-42.

In girls action tonight, North Greene fell to Mount Olive 62-54, Triopia downed South Fork 66-60, Auburn lost to Athens 41-34, Porta/AC downed Stanford Olympia 46-34, and Brown County stopped Pittsfield 65-54.

At the Lady Hawk Classic, West Central lost to Roxana 58-43, Carrollton was edged by Marquette Catholic 52-51, and Calhoun stopped Nokomis 40-34.

The JHS boys wrestling team defeated Normal U High, but lost to conference champion Glenwood at Chatham.

Tonight, we will have three games on the air. We start on WEAI with the JHS home game with Decatur MacArthur. The pregame show starts about 6:30. That will be followed by the final game tonight from the Triopia Tournament….South County and Triopia.

On WLDS, we will air the Routt home game with North Greene. The pregame show will start about 7:15.

The other two games at the Triopia tournament tonight are South Fulton and Griggsville Perry at 5, followed by Carrollton and Calhoun.

Elsewhere, New Berlin welcomes in Illini Central, Liberty comes to Brown County, Athens heads for Auburn, Porta/AC entertains Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains will be at Riverton, and Havana hosts Macomb.

In the CS8, Lincoln is at Mattoon.

The JHS J’ettes compete at the state IHSA finals at Bloomington.