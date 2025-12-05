Thursday Scores-Friday Sched

By Gary Scott on December 5, 2025 at 5:54am

In boys action last night, Carrollton dropped Griggsville Perry 57-37, and Carlinville held off GNW 59-46.

In girls action, JHS lost to Porta/AC 48-27, Carrollton dropped GNW 60-20, West Central stopped Pittsfield 52-30, Triopia tripped Auburn 55-41, Pleasant Plains knocked off Bloomington Central Catholic 62-30, South County beat Sangamon Valley 56-33, and Beardstown nailed Athens 44-39.

Tonight, we are at the Routt Dome for basketball between the Rockets and Litchfield. We will carry that game on WLDS, starting with the pregame show about 7.

On WEAI, we head back to New Berlin, where the Pretzels will host South County. The pregame show begins about 7.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts Brown County, North Greene welcomes Beardstown, Carrollton hosts Gillespie, ISD plays Arkansas Deaf, Pittsfield heads for Southeastern, North Mac plays at Athens, Rushville Industry is on the road to Bushnell Prairie City, Western is at Griggsville Perry, and Rochester has a non conference game at Tolono Unity.

In girl’s action, ISD plays Arkansas, and Beardstown plays at North Greene.

The Illinois College track and field teams compete at the Titans First Chance meet at Bloomington.

And, the JHS girls’ wrestling team is at Granite City.