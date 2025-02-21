Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on February 21, 2025 at 6:32am

In girls’ post season last night, Carrollton claimed the Bluffs regional title with a 47-43 win over Brown County. Calhoun plays Nokomis at North Greene tonight. Havana won at Payson over Mendon Unity 47-28.

In 2A action, Camp Point meets Porta/AC for the Illini West regional title tonight. And, it’s Pleasant Plains eliminated SHG at Williamsville 38-26.

At the JHS Bowl last night, QND downed Springfield High for the title at the 3A level 46-42.

In boys action, we broadcast from two locations.

Triopia fell to South County 58-55. On WEAI, we are at Palmyra, where North Greene was beaten by Greenfield Northwestern 70-56.

Around the area, Beardstown was tripped by Mendon Unity 69-57, Calhoun held off Griggsville Perry 49-43, Westfair was defeated by First Baptist Christian 45-26, Liberty thumped Pittsfield 71-54, and North Mac rolled by Southwestern 52-40.

In CS8 play, MacArthur dumped Champaign Centennial 71-57.

The state wrestling meet opens today at Champaign.

Jacksonville High School’s Joe Reif, Jordan Kholian and Aiden Surratt compete on the boys’ side.

Wrestlers from the area include Coyt Rademaker, Kainin Fillbright, Zach Bryant, and Justin Zimmerman of Porta/AC…..Tucker Cook of Pittsfield, and Chunk Dailey of Beardstown.

The girl’s state is next weekend in Bloomington.

We head to Beardstown tonight, where Routt travels to play the Tigers. The game will be carried on WEAI, starting with the pregame show about 7:15.

Elsewhere, New Berlin welcomes in Maroa Forsyth, Porta/AC invites in Stanford Olympia, Auburn is home for Williamsville, Western plays at Payson, Calhoun heads for Roxana, Pleasant Plains welcomes Athens, Lincoln heads for Champaign Central, and Glenwood travels to SHG.