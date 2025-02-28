Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

Last night in girls’ sectional finals, Carrollton won the title at Lincolnwood, beating Calhoun 57-39. At the 2A level, Camp Point came from 12 down in the second half to stop Pleasant Plains at Waverly 51-44.

Tonight in boys’ post season regional finals, we will broadcast from Greenfield, Griggsville and Winchester.

We start our broadcasts with Routt and Brown County for the title at Griggsville. We will start at 6:45 with the pregame on WLDS.

On WEAI, we begin at Winchester, where the West Central Cougars play Calvary at 7. Our pregame begins at 6:45. That will be followed by tape delayed coverage of the title game from Greenfield, where GNW meets North Greene.

Elsewhere, Calhoun meets Metro East Lutheran at 7. Other title match ups include Illini Bluffs and Delavan at Bushnell Prairie City. At Greenville in 2A action, Auburn plays Greenville. QND takes on Williamsville at Pittsfield. And, Pleasant Plains and West Hancock play for the title at Pleasant Plains.

At the 3A level, Lanphier and Glenwood play at Lanphier, Lincoln and Taylorville meet at Southeast. MacArthur squares off against Champaign Central at Champaign.

Alexis Seymour wrestles at the girls state tournament at Bloomington starting today. Beardstown will have Daisy Gill competing in the tournament.

The IC men’s basketball team plays Grinnell in the post season Midwest Conference Tournament. Illinois College sends its track and field teams to Monmouth for the Indoor Conference Tournament. The men’s tennis team is at Principia for a couple of matches.

