Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 11, 2025 at 5:53am

On the baseball front yesterday, we saw the Routt Rockets fall to Calhoun 6-4.

Elsewhere, GNW thumped North Greene 13-3, Rushville Industry edged Farmington 9-8 and Auburn was shut out by Pleasant Plains 10-0.

In softball, Calhoun blasted Routt 16-0, and North Greene lost to Greenfield 5-3.

In soccer, JHS was blanked by Glenwood 7-0. Auburn ripped Stanford Olympia 7-1, and North Mac was shut down by Southwestern 1-0.

The JHS baseball team today hosts Athens at Future Champions Field.

Elsewhere, West Central plays East Alton Wood River at Winchester, Auburn welcomes Lincolnwood, Brown County goes to Carthage, Lena Winslow plays at Petersburg, Pleasant Plains stays home for Springfield, and North Mac welcomes Carlinville to Virden.

In softball, it’s Pittsfield at JHS, Triopia at QND, Lincolnwood at Auburn, Beardstown hosting Illini West Liberty and Carrollton in a tournament, Calhoun invites in Springfield High, Carlivnille at Virden to play North Mac, Brown County at Rushville, and Porta/AC welcomes in Quincy.

And, the Illinois men’s golf team hosts the Blueboy Invite at the Rail.

