Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 25, 2025 at 5:48am

West Central held off Greenfield Northwestern on the baseball diamond yesterday 5-2.

Around the area, Routt blasted Pleasant Hill 14-0, New Berlin split with Athens, losing the first game 3-0, and winning the second game 18-5, Carrollton was shut out by Calhoun 2-0, Stanford Olympia edged Auburn 6-5, Pleasant Plains handled Riverton 8-3, and Beardstown stopped QND 7-4.

In softball, Pleasant Hill rolled Routt 13-2, Carrollton stopped Calhoun 6-4, GNW downed West Central 10-7, Athens rolled New Berlin-South County 15-0, Auburn lost to Stanford Olympia 3-1, Pleasant Plains blasted Riverton 16-1, Porta/AC lost to Williamsville 10-3, and Griggsville Perry took down Brown County 10-7.

In soccer, JHS fell to Macomb 2-0. Monticello triped Auburn 6-0.

Today in baseball, Routt goes to Pleasant Plains to play Rochester and Macomb, and GNW hosts Lincolnwood, Porta/AC hosts Tri City.

In softball, GNW plays at Auburn, Carrollton welcomes in Williamsville, Rushville hosts Bushnell Prairie City, and North Mac is at Springfield.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains/New Berlin is at Springfield. And, North Mac hosts Lutheran.

The JHS boys tennis team is at Springfield, and the girls track and field team competes at Chatham.

Illinois College sends men’s and women’s track and field athletes to the Drake Relays. The men’s golf team is at Millikin.

