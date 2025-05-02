Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 2, 2025 at 6:52am

JHS crushed Lanphier in baseball 17-0. West Central stopped North Greene 13-1 in 5 innings. New Berlin downed Riverton 6-1. Pleasant Plains defeated Williamsville 6-2. Auburn fell to Maroa Forsyth 2-0.

In softball, JHS was shut down by Athens 4-0. New Berlin South County crushed Riverton 25-7. North Greene edged West Central in 8 innings 6-5. Pleasant Plains stopped Williamsville 7-5. Auburn blanked Maroa Forsyth 8-0.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains-New Berlin won its own tournament with a 1-0 victory over Williamsville. Athens shut down Auburn 2-0. Beardstown was blanked by Southeast 8-0.

JHS lost to SHG 6-3 in tennis.

We will be at Future Champions Field later this afternoon for inter city baseball.

Jacksonville hosts Routt Catholic at 4:30. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC plays at Beardstown, North Mac travels to Gillespie, Havana brings in Illini West, and Rushville Industry travels to Payson.

For softball, Havana hosts Spoon River Valley.

In soccer, the JHS girls’ team plays at Bettendorf, Iowa today twice. Beardstown hosts North Mac.

The JHS girls’ track and field team participates in the Don Williams Invitational meet in Williamsville.

The Illinois College softball team plays two at Knox College later today.

