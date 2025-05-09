Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 9, 2025 at 5:25am

SHG downed JHS in baseball yesterday 4-1.

In other action, Routt was edged by Liberty 7-6, West Central downed New Berlin 14-4, Carrollton lost to Carlinville 5-2, North Greene was downed by Southwestern 8-2, Beardstown held off Brown County 8-6, Havana lost to Illini Bluffs 4-1, North Mac stopped Riverton 6-0, and Porta/AC doubled up Pawnee 6-3.

In softball, JHS was shut out by Triopia 6-0, Carrollton edged Carlinville 3-2, West Central was held

down by Griggsville Perry 2-0, Illini Bluffs tripped Havana 4-1, Camp Point out slugged Brown County 15-9, North Mac ran over Riverton 12-4, Auburn thumped Pawnee 11-1, and Porta/AC fell to Stanford Olympia 8-1.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains shut down Carlinville 7-0 and Auburn held off Lutheran 9-0.

The JHS tennis team lost to Quincy 9-0.

Today in baseball, Pleasant Plains comes to Routt, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Camp Point, Porta/AC goes to Pittsfield, and Carrollton travels to Pleasant Hill.

The JHS softball team plays at Pleasant Plains, Auburn goes to Carrollton, Triopia welcomes Pittsfield, Havana comes to Brown County, Western heads for Pleasant Plains, and New Berlin South county plays at Taylorville.

In soccer, the JHS soccer team hosts Lincoln and will honor senior players. Beardstown entertains Macon Meridian.

The JHS boys’ tennis team competes in Alton.

The Illinois College softball team competes against Lawrence University at the conference tournament at Lake Forest. The IC men’s and women’s track and field teams compete at Appleton, Wisconsin.