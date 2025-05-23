Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 23, 2025 at 5:41am

In post season baseball yesterday, Greenfield-Northwestern was eliminated by Lincolnwood 5-2. West Central will play Rushville Industry tomorrow for the title at Winchester after stopping Liberty 8-0. Havana was eliminated by Delavan 4-3. Carrollton will play Father McGivney tomorrow for the Metro East regional title, after Carrollton stopped the host school 10-0.

Auburn advanced after a 5-1 win over Pana.

In softball, Rushville Industry was eliminated by Delavan 5-3.

Today, Pleasant Plains takes on Glenwood for the 2A soccer regional title at Jerseyville.

In softball, Calhoun will take on Pawnee for the Mulberry Grove regional title. Carrollton plays Lincolnwood for the Lincolnwood regional title. Liberty plays Pleasant Hill for the Western regional title. Havana has a regional title date with Camp Point at Camp Point.

All but one of the softball regional title games are at 4:30. The Western regional title game is at 6.

The JHS boys’ tennis team, fresh off a win earlier this week over Jerseyville, host a sectional tournament today at the Illinois College tennis courts.