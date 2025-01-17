Thursday Scores-Friday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 17, 2025 at 6:34am

Last night from Winchester, North Greene pulled its second upset, knocking off Griggsville Perry 65-62, followed by Payson eliminated Carrollton 59-48, and Routt held off Calhoun 46-37 to reach the title game.

Last night at Lincoln Land, Pawnee was downed by Calvary 64-58, Auburn held off Riverton 54-45, and Athens nailed Tri City 58-40.

Elsewhere, ISD plays Quincy Homeschool.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, South County dropped GNW 47-42, Maryville Christian tripped Metro East Lutheran 38-31, and West Central beat Triopia in overtime 51-49.

Around the area, Pittsfield defeated Athens in overtime 52-49, Pleasant Plains hammered Illini Central 72-34, Auburn downed Williamsville 46-31, Porta/AC beat Riverton 54-29, Hillsboro thumped North Mac 59-21, and Carrollton rolled over Mendon Unity 69-51.

The JHS wrestling team defeated Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower at Rochester.

Tonight, we have basketball from Winchester and Normal U High.

All the games from the Winchester Invitational Tournament will be on WEAI. We start with Triopia and Porta/AC, and Brown County and Liberty in the fifth place bracket, and finish with West Central and GNW for a berth in the title game.

Meanwhile, JHS heads to Normal U High, where the Crimsons meet the Pioneers. Our pregame show will start about 6:45.

The final day of the Sangamon County boys’ tournament at Lincoln Land begins with Calvary and Athens for the consolation title at 5, followed by Pleasant Plains and Riverton in the third place game, and Auburn and Williamsville for the title about 8.

Around the area, South County goes to Mount Olive, Beardstown goes to Rushville Industry, and Havana hosts Greenview.

Around the CS8, Rochester plays at SHG, Glenwood visits MacArthur, Lincoln travels to Lanphier, Springfield heads for Eisenhower, and Southeast hosts Evansville Bosse.

In girls’ action, JHS welcomes Normal U High at the Bowl. In the final day of the Lady Spartan Classic, North Greene plays Bunker Hill for 9th place, the 7th place game has Metro East and GNW, South County and Maryville play for 5th place, Triopia takes on Pleasant Hill for third, and West Central and Calhoun meet for the title.

The JHS wrestling team competes at the Quincy Invitational. The Illinois College swim teams compete at Illinois Wesleyan.