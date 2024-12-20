Thursday Scores-Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 20, 2024 at 6:38am

Last night in girls’ action, Brown County hammered North Greene 63-8, Carrollton rolled Pleasant Hill 51-34, New Berlin/South County downed Litchfield 46-33, Triopia was beaten by Calhoun 43-28, Pleasant Plains thumped Stanford 58-22, Auburn was hammered by Porta/AC 47-18, North Mac beat Pawnee 35-34, and Havana held off Rushville 48-35.

The JHS wrestling team defeated Lanphier and Southeast last night in Springfield.

The West Central 8th grade girls finished 3rd in the IESA state tournament after a 33-13 win over Bloomington Corpus Christi.

Tonight, we are at the Routt Dome, where Pleasant Hill takes on the Rockets. Our broadcast will begin about 7:30.

Calhoun visits GNW in Greenfield, Brown County goes to Beardstown, West Central plays in Indiana against Lafayette, Triopia heads to Carrollton, North Mac visits Litchfield, Pleasant Plains will be at Tolono Unity, New Berlin welcomes Nokomis, Porta/AC will travel to Lutheran, South county goes to Lincolnwood, Western will be at West Hancock, and Lincoln goes to Mahomet Seymour.

In girls’ action JHS plays at Springfield, and Brown county travels to Beardstown.

The Illinois College men are in Texas to play Trinity University.

The JHS wrestling team competes at the Mascoutah Invitational.