Thursday Scores-Hawks in State Title Game

By Gary Scott on March 7, 2025 at 6:17am

Greenfield-Northwestern and Metro East Lutheran play tonight for the right to advance to the JHS Bowl Monday night.

The two teams will square off for the title of the North Greene sectional. Our broadcast begins about 6:45 tonight on WEAI.

The winner will get either Peoria Christian, or Princeville who play tonight at Brimfield.

Williamsville and Auburn meet at Greenville tonight. Mount Zion and Glenwood meet at Decatur Eisenhower.

Carrollton blew away Cissna Park in the semi finals at the girls’ Class 1A state tournament in Bloomington Normal 55-39. The Lady Hawks will play Pecatonica Saturday afternoon at 1 for the title. Pecatonica stopped Elgin St Edward 54-41. Carrollton will be vying for it’s third state title, last winning back to back titles under Lori Blade in 2001 and 2002.

Illinois College baseball team dropped the University of Dubuque 6-3 yesterday, and the softball team downed Heidelberg U 12-5, and Adrian College 11-3…all in Florida.

