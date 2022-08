By Gary Scott on August 26, 2022 at 6:42am

Routt won its home opener in volleyball last night 25-13, 25-16.

Jacksonville fell to Macomb 25-17, 25-16, Brown County held off Illini West , Rushville lost to Camp Point, South County swept Southwestern, New Berlin downed Tri City, Pleasant Plains dropped North Mac, and Porta/AC stopped Midwest Central.

Lincoln downed Pleasant Plains in soccer 5-1.

The JHS boys’ golf team finished 2nd behind Glenwood yesterday at Piper Glen.