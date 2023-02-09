Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2023 at 7:02am

Last night in girls’ action, North Greene was edged by Payson 38-26, Brown County held off South Fulton 71-45..setting a school record with 28 wins, and Porta/AC suffered its first loss of the year, falling to Pleasant Plains 48-27.

In boys’ play, West Central dropped Payson 72-59, Greenfield-Northwestern bumps off Mount Olive 74-35, Pleasant Hill downed Greenview 56-33, and Pittsfield edged Griggsville Perry 41-40.

Illinois College defeated Grinnell in both women’s and men’s basketball last night. The men won 104-81, and the women stopped Grinnell 54-43.

Tonight, ISD welcomes Westfair Christian, and Lanphier is home for Bloomington.

On the girls’ side, Routt heads for Calhoun, West Central travels to Beardstown, Triopia plays at Pleasant Hill, Auburn stays home for Riverton, and North Mac goes to Staunton.