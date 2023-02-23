Thursday Sports

Last night, we had three games in Jacksonville on the air.

In the first game from the Routt dome, host Routt defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 67-43. In game two, it was Calvary coming back to beat West Central 69-68. Routt will face Calvary for the regional championship on Friday at the Routt Dome.

At the Bowl, Jacksonville pulled an upset over Glenwood 64-56. Jacksonville will face East St. Louis on Friday at the Bowl.

Elsewhere in regional action, Payson-Seymour took down New Berlin 41-38, Pleasant Plains topped North Mac 41-25, SHG smashed Springfield 72-38, Illini Central lost to Brown County 68-59, PORTA A/C edged Auburn 53-46, Camp Point took down Mendon-Unity 67-43, Madison defeated Calhoun 78-56, and Triopia won in overtime over Griggsville-Perry 56-53. In the Central State 8 teams playing in regional semifinals last night, Normal U-High took down Downs-Tri Valley 62-31, Southeast eliminated Lanphier 53-49, and Decatur-MacArthur defeated Decatur-Eisenhower 54-37.

Individual wrestling state finals begin today for girls. Beardstown’s Daisy Gil will compete at 115 lb. and draws Auburn’s Jasmine Brown in the first round. Auburn is also sending Jadyn Perry in 135 lb. Camp Point’s Amber Louderback is state bound at 125 lb. Jacksonville’s Alexis Seymour will vie for the title in 120 lb.

The JHS boys’ wrestling team defeated Mt. Vernon in the dual team sectionals yesterday and is headed to state.

The boys’ swimming & diving state meet will also begin today. ISVI Sophomore Kavauntae Liewel has qualified for the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events for the Athletes with Disabilities category. ISD Freshman Colin Kuhn has also qualified in the 50-yard freestyle. The meet takes place at Hinsdale Central High School.

Girls’ sectional finals are tonight. At Abingdon-Avon, Brown County meets Havana for the title. The winner will face the winner between Okawville and Carlyle hosted at Routt. In 2A at Pleasant Plains tonight, Quincy Notre-Dame meets Camp Point-Southeastern. All those games begin at 7.