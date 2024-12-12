Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2024 at 6:22am

At the Spartan Classic, Carrollton thumped Lovejoy 72-32, and Calhoun dropped North Greene 51-40.

In boys’ action tonight at North Greene, Pleasant Hill meets Western at 6:30, followed by GNW and Griggsville Perry. Elsewhere, Beardstown goes to Camp Point.

The JHS girls play basketball at Granite City. In other action, New Berlin-South County welcomes Lincolnwood, Pleasant Plains hosts Taylorville, Auburn welcomes Sangamon Valley, Porta/AC stays home for South Fulton, North Mac travels to Southwestern, Beardstown will be at Camp Point, Pittsfield heads south to Calhoun, and Rushville Industry brings in Macomb.

The JHS wrestling team hosts Beardstown and West Hancock.