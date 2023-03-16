Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 16, 2023 at 6:41am

Jacksonville opened the baseball season at Future Champions Field against Macomb with an 8-0 win yesterday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Camp Point fell to Brown County 4-0, Triopia was stopped by North Mac 7-0, Illini West thumped Pleasant Hill 10-1, Calhoun was shut down by St Louis Home School 11-4, and Greenfield Northwestern outslugged Pittsfield 11-7.

In softball, Triopia was hammered by Havana 16-3, Payson dropped West Central 10-6, Pleasant Plains was rolled by Rochester 11-1, Porta/AC lost to Lincoln 11-0, and Brown County was edged by Macomb 4-3.

The Illinois College baseball team swept Blackburn yesterday 14-0 and 10-3, while the softball team split with Wash U, winning the first game 5-3, but losing the second 4-3.

The JHS girls’ soccer team opens the season at home today against North Mac.

Today in softball, West Central plays at Seymour, Brown County goes to Quincy High, Auburn welcomes Staunton, New Berlin plays at Springfield High, Carrollton welcomes Gillespie, GNW travels to Litchfield, and Calhoun stays home for Carlinville.

On the baseball side of things, West Central is at Payson, and Carlinville travels to Calhoun.