Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2023 at 6:38am

Yesterday in baseball, Routt edged Pawnee 6-5, and North Mac edged Pana 3-1.

Yesterday, the JHS baseball team lost to Springfield High at Future champions field 12-2 and 3-2, and the softball team fell twice to Springfield 11-0 and 21-8.

The JHS girls’ soccer team plays at Beardstown today.

In softball, Porta/AC heads to North Mac, Griggsville Perry heads to Mendon, Brown County welcomes Abingdon, and Rushville Industry makes the trip to Payson.

In baseball, Pleasant Plains is at Massac County, New Berlin-South County heads for Litchfield, North Mac welcomes Lutheran, West Central is set to play at Greenfield, and Pittsfield hosts Payson.