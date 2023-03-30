Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 30, 2023 at 6:31am

The JHS baseball team fell to Glenwood 8-3 yesterday.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC was edged by Lewistown 5-4, Pleasant Plains dropped Macomb 10-3, Calhoun slipped Staunton 5-4, and Pittsfield downed Brown County 5-2.

The JHS softball team was shut out by Glenwood 10-0. Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains edged Lewistown 2-1, Porta/AC beat Taylorville 9-1, Brown County outlasted Pittsfield 12-9, North Mac rolled GNW 17-5, Auburn downed Staunton 7-2, and Rushville Industry blasted Quincy 9-1.

In baseball today, Routt goes to North Greene, Porta/AC heads for Southeast, Auburn plays at Lutheran, West Central hosts Griggsville Perry, and Brown County makes the long trip to Calhoun.

Today in softball, Routt goes to North Greene, Auburn welcomes Litchfield, Carrollton heads to Triopia, Brown County will be at Calhoun, and West Central welcomes in Griggsville Perry.

In soccer, Auburn hosts Williamsville, Pleasant Plains stays home for Mattoon, and North Mac is home for Pana.

Illinois College hosts Fontbonne in softball.