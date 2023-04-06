Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2023 at 6:41am

JHS fell by one run in the second time in two days, this time 4-3 in 8 innings yesterday. In other action, North Greene held off North Mac 14-11, Brown County rolled Rushville Industry 18-6, Pittsfield stopped Beardstown 10-4, and Pleasant Plains held off St Joe Ogden 5-3.

In softball, JHS was rolled by SHG 13-5, Macomb held off Beardstown 10-1, and Barry-Western crushed Camp Point 16-2.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains shut out Riverton 9-0.

Today in baseball, we head to Alumni Field where Routt hosts Calhoun. Our broadcast of the game begins about 4:15 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, West Central heads for Brown County, North Greene is on the road to Greenfield, New Berlin-South County welcomes in Stanford Olympia, Porta/AC invites in Riverton, and Pleasant Plains stays home for Auburn and Pittsfield.

In softball, Routt welcomes Calhoun, Triopia plays at Griggsville Perry, GNW has a home game with North Greene, New Berlin South County stays home for Stanford Olympia, Auburn is at Pleasant Plains, Carrollton welcomes Pleasant Hill, and Pittsfield brings in Payson.

The JHS girls’ track and field team competes in Jerseyville.

In soccer, Auburn welcomes Stanford Olympia.

Illinois College plays tennis at Kaskaskia.