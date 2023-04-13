Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2023 at 6:42am

Jacksonville shut down Decatur MacArthur yesterday at Future Champions Field 15-0.

In other action, North Greene dropped Calvary 15-8, Calhoun was edged by Roxana 9-7, Brown County bombed South Fulton 16-1, and Pittsfield was rolled by QND 14-4.

In softball, JHS lost to Decatur at MacArthur 13-7, New Berlin South County fell to Tri City 11-0, Pleasant Plains was knocked off by Beardstown 4-2, and Barry-Western held off Pittsfield 15-12.

Tonight, we are back at Triopia where West Central comes calling on the baseball field. Our pregame show starts at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt heads for Carrollton, New Berlin-South County is home for Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains visits Porta/AC, GNW plays at Griggsville Perry, Calhoun heads for Pleasant Hill, and Barry Western goes to Illini West.

In softball, Routt plays at Carrollton, West Central heads for Triopia, Porta/AC visits Pleasant Plains, New Berlin-South County hosts Maroa Forsyth, GNW heads for Griggsville Perry, Calhoun goes to Pleasant Hill, and North Greene invites over Brown County.

In soccer, Macomb visits Beardstown, North Mac plays at Pana, and Pleasant Plains invites in QND.

The Illinois College tennis teams hosts Lewis and Clark.