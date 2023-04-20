Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 20, 2023 at 6:35am

The JHS baseball team thumped Springfield Southeast 15-2 yesterday. Around the area, West Central was shut down by Beardstown 9-1, Pittsfield defeated Griggsville Perry 8-3, Rushville Industry dropped Liberty 10-2, Gillespie stopped Greenfield-Northwestern 6-1, Auburn popped Illini Central 16-3, Williamsville dropped Porta/AC 6-1, and North Mac dominated Tri City 15-5.

In softball, JHS rolled Southeast 17-1, Tri City stopped North Mac 10-3, Gillespie stomped GNW 21-6, Calhoun fell to Edwardsville 6-3, and Rushville Industry held off Camp Point 6-5.

The JHS girls’ track and field team finished 3rd in an eight team meet at Southeast.

In soccer, Beardstown was shut out by Pleasant Plains-New Berlin 4-0, and Staunton dropped North Mac 5-2 in penalty kicks.

The Illinois College softball team shut out Knox College twice in a doubleheader 5-0 and 3-0. The IC men’s tennis team drops Monmouth 8-1.

West Central hosts Greenfield-Northwestern, and WEAI will carry the game, starting about 4:15.

Today, Routt welcomes Pleasant Hill, New Berlin-South County hosts Athens, Porta/AC heads for Williamsville, Pleasant Plains travels to Riverton, Beardstown welcomes QND, and Brown County entertains Griggsville Perry.

In softball, North Greene goes to Triopia, Auburn is at Stanford Olympia, Carrollton travels to Calhoun, Brown County hosts Griggsville Perry, Barry-Western welcomes Liberty, and Porta/AC plays at Williamsville.