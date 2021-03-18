Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 18, 2021 at 6:47am

Jacksonville picked up its first win of the year in volleyball last night.

JHS dropped Williamsville on the road 27-25, 25-21.

Elsewhere, Routt bounced back with a win over Brown County 25-21, 28-30, 25-18, Griggsville Perry fell to Brussels in three sets, and Springfield rolled over Porta/AC in two sets.

Tonight, Brown County goes to Meredosia, Triopia welcomes Rushville Industry, South County goes to GNW, North Greene plays at Carrollton, and West Central heads for Calhoun.

The JHS soccer team hosts Rochester this afternoon.