By Gary Scott on November 17, 2022 at 6:40am

Tonight, North Greene lost to Southwestern 49-28, Pleasant Hill downed Greenfield-Northwestern 48-44, and Pleasant Plains lost to Rock Island Alleman 37-29.

The Illinois College women lost to Greenville in basketball 81-66.

Tonight, Triopia welcomes Beardstown, and Rushville Industry plays at Liberty.